Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,898,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,110,219. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.