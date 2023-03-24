Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 950 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.25. 1,407,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enbridge

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

