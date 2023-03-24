Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $671.53

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 671.53 ($8.25) and traded as low as GBX 671 ($8.24). Renew shares last traded at GBX 673 ($8.26), with a volume of 68,978 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.05) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Renew Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £542.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,343.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 709.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Renew Increases Dividend

Renew Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 11.33 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Renew’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

