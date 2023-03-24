Render Token Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $440.86 million and approximately $57.42 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

