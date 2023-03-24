Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $583,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.39 and a 200 day moving average of $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

