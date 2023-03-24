Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 146,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $362.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

