Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $354.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

