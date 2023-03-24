Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $48.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 13.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTV opened at $132.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

