Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $48.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 13.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,797,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
VTV opened at $132.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.