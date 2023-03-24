Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,367,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

