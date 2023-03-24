Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

