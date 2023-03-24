Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,800,408. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

