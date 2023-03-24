Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QCOM stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,466. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

