Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,805 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 2,943,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.