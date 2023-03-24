Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oracle (ORCL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL):

3/24/2023 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2023 – Oracle was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Oracle had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Oracle was given a new $93.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2023 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $95.00.

3/10/2023 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00.

3/10/2023 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $87.00.

3/10/2023 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $85.00.

3/10/2023 – Oracle was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2023 – Oracle was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2023 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $72.00 to $82.50.

3/6/2023 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2023 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.01. 5,851,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,005. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

