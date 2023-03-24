Raymond James Upgrades PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.09.

NYSE PWSC opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05.

In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,668.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,668.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,398,436 shares of company stock valued at $88,612,846 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

