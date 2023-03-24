Raymond James Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $33.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

