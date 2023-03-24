Rarible Achieves Market Cap of $24.15 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $336,923.62 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

