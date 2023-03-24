Radicle Price Tops $1.95 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Radicle has a market capitalization of $95.45 million and $6.82 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00006906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

