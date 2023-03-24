Qtum One Day Trading Volume Hits $80.26 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $348.38 million and approximately $80.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00011791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.41 or 0.06422678 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018395 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,586,307 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.