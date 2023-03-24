QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.64

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.64 and traded as low as $25.71. QNB shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 3,925 shares traded.

QNB Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 27.38%.

QNB Increases Dividend

About QNB

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.36. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

