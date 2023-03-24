PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $46.67

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.67, but opened at $45.27. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 234,660 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.