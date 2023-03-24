Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading Up 0.5%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Property Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.
About Property Solutions Acquisition
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
