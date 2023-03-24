Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

