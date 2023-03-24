PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 29,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 287,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.
PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
