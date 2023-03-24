Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,998 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.30 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.