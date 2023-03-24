Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.75. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.