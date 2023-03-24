Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,559 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,855,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.10. 687,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

