Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,229,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $350.69. 1,043,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,059. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

