Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.51 Billion Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $13,507,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day moving average of $225.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

