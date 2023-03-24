Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 17,036 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,850,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 894,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

