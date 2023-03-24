Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $162.28 million and approximately $218,031.54 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18029528 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $216,359.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

