Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as low as C$4.33. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 45,764 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$446.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

