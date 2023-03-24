Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $180,773.62 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00129834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,928,859 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.