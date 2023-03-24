Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

PINS opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,859 shares of company stock worth $7,732,014. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

