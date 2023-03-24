Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.95.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.