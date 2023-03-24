Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 52,959.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

