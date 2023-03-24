Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.42.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $277.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,630.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.21. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $283.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.