Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.97) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,072.14 ($13.17).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 861 ($10.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,788.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($9.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 889.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

