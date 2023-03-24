Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after buying an additional 407,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

