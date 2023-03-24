Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PEAR opened at $0.25 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,242.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,460 shares of company stock worth $84,140. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

