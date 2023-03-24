PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that PDD will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 106.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

