Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.95 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.
Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
