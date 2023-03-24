Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.95 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.