P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $826.00

Shares of P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.14) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.17). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.14), with a volume of 23,968 shares.

P2P Global Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £617.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 68.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 826 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 826.

P2P Global Investments Company Profile

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

