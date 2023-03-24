Oxen (OXEN) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $326,276.71 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,260.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00331311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00576115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00073385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00455769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,399,045 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.