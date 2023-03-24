Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down to $34.18

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.18, but opened at $33.10. Ovintiv shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 255,385 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

