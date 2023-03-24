Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Trading Down 3.6%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.13 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50). 53,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 37,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.52).

Orchard Funding Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.65 million, a P/E ratio of 578.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.05.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile



Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

