Orbit Chain Achieves Market Cap of $63.99 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $63.99 million and approximately $293,595.11 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

