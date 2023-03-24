Optimism One Day Volume Reaches $204.97 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $706.23 million and $204.97 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00008058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

