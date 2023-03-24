Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $373.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $329.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.84. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

