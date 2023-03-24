Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RTM stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $152.45. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $343.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.